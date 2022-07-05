No evidence of gunshots after crowds run from Orlando fireworks show, police say

The Orlando Police Department reaffirmed Tuesday that so far there is no evidence that gunfire or a shooting took place Monday night during the city's Fourth of July fireworks show at Lake Eola, which prompted hundreds of people to suddenly run away from the park in the middle of the show.

About a dozen people were hurt in the rush to leave the park, and nearly a dozen people, including kids, were briefly separated from their families, police said. All were reunited on Monday night.

While still under investigation, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said it appears a noise near the crowd may have sparked an initial person or group of people to run away, which prompted others to follow.

Videos taken from high-rise buildings in the area showed a mass of people along downtown Orlando streets, hiding behind buildings, or hiding in parking garages. Other videos taken from the ground showed people running, shouting, and crying. More than 100,000 people are believed to have attended the event, according to a spokesperson for the City of Orlando.

In video shared with FOX 35 News, hundreds of people are seen running and someone in the crowd can be heard saying, "go go go go!" as people funneled into a building. In a tweet late Monday, Orlando police it appears a noise during the show caused people to believe there was a shooting.

Watch below: Orlando police share updates in investigation into apparent faux scare at Lake Eola

"I LOOKED DOWN AND SAW A LOT OF PEOPLE RUNNING"

FOX 35 spoke to a man late Monday who watched the scene unfold from his balcony, and said he feared the worst.



"I looked down and saw a lot of people running," said Christopher Gordon-Summers. "I started videotaping and I saw a bunch of people trying to get over a fence. And I looked to my left – people were running down Rosalind and coming from Lake Eola. People just scattered."

NEW CCTV VIDEO RELEASED BY POLICE

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon on Tuesday released new video that showed a couple of people jogging through the crowd with hoodies on. Moments later, the crowd starts to run away from the area, and a chain reaction begins, seemingly starting in the back of the park and slowly moved forward.

According to a timestamp on the video, it was taken from the Lake Eola Pedestrian Bridge.

"Still have not found any evidence to indicate that something like a shot was fired or anything like that occurred," Chief Rolon said. He added that the two people who were seen jogging could have nothing to do with the mass panic, but said it is still under investigation. They've asked anyone who was there who took videos to share it with them.

HOW TO SHARE VIDEOS FROM LAKE EOLA WITH ORLANDO POLICE

Orlando police have created a website where people can send in photos or videos from Monday night's incident at Lake Eola. They're asking anyone who was there and shot video to share it with police who help determine what happened.

Here is how to submit video:

Visit https://orlandopd.evidence.com

Click "submit evidence" and enter cell phone number (first name, last name, birth date are optional)

A text message will be sent to your phone with a prompt to upload videos and photos

Click submit

LOST AND FOUND

Those who may have left items at Lake Eola Park have been asked to send an email to eolahouse@orlando.gov and provide a description of the item. Someone will then get back to you if that item is there.

A spokesperson said there were about 50 items, including car keys, cell phones, and shows. Most had been retrieved.