NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

NOAA forecasters said that there is a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 30 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season.

The good news: they also said that they do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020. Last year was record-breaking, as there were 30 named storms, requiring the use of the Greek alphabet for the second time ever.

RELATED: WMO: Greek alphabet will no longer be used if hurricane names run out

In 2021, NOAA said that they expect 13 to 20 named storms, which can pack winds 39 mph or higher. Six to ten of those could become hurricanes, with winds increasing to 74 mph or higher. Of those, three to five could be major hurricanes, reaching winds of 111 mph or higher (Category 3 storms and up).

"Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring," said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. "The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms."

"Although NOAA scientists don’t expect this season to be as busy as last year, it only takes one storm to devastate a community," said Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator. "The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are well-prepared with significant upgrades to our computer models, emerging observation techniques, and the expertise to deliver the life-saving forecasts that we all depend on during this, and every, hurricane season."

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

"With hurricane season starting on June 1, now is the time to get ready and advance disaster resilience in our communities," said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. "Visit Ready.gov and Listo.gov to learn and take the steps to prepare yourself and others in your household. Download the FEMA app to sign-up for a variety of alerts and to access preparedness information. Purchase flood insurance to protect your greatest asset, your home. And, please encourage your neighbors, friends and coworkers to also get ready for the upcoming season."

RELATED: Get prepared: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is quickly approaching

Some items you want to pick up for the 2021 hurricane season:

Non-perishable food, water, and medicine to last each person in your family a minimum of three days

Extra cash

Battery-powered radio and flashlights

A portable USB charger for your cell phone

Trim trees around your home

Have the proper plywood, steel, or aluminum panels on standby, just in case you need to board up windows and doors.

Check your homeowners insurance policy.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest tropical updates.