Norwegian cancels all cruises through February

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced Wednesday that it has extended its cruise cancellations through February of next year.

All Norwegian cruises schedule from Jan. 1, 2021 through February 28, 2021 are canceled. Some voyages in March are also canceled.

In addition, all voyages on Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises embarking between January 1 through March 31, 2021 are suspended.

"Your safety is our #1 priority—both on and off our ships. Due to the current global environment, we are extending the suspension of cruises to include all cruises embarking through February 2021," the cruise line announced. "Additionally, we'll be suspending cruises in March 2021 for the following ships; Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Sun, and Pride of America."

Guests who have booked cruises during these times should contact the cruise line or travel advisor.