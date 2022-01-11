Norwegian Cruise Line announces additional cancellations

Norwegian Cruise Line has posted additional sailing cancellations on top of the suspensions announced last week. A total of 11 Norwegian ships will suspend operations.

The canceled sailings come amid rising fears of omicron-related coronavirus infections.

Two ships that sail out of Port Canaveral and Tampa are on the list, including the Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Dawn, respectively.

RELATED: Royal Caribbean 'pausing operations' on some sailings amid omicron outbreak

"The health and safety of our guests, crew, and communities we visit is our number one priority. Due to ongoing travel restrictions, a select number of sailings across the fleet have been affected," Norwegian said.

The ships impacted include

Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 17, 2022

Norwegian Dawn cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 18, 2022

Norwegian Getaway cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 19, 2022

Norwegian Escape cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022

Norwegian Joy cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022

Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 25, 2022

Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 26, 2022

Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022

Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19, 2022

Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022

Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022

If you have an active reservation for one of the affected cruises above, you will automatically receive a refund of your cruise fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid, according to Norwegian.

"Additionally, a Future Cruise Credit will be automatically added to the guest's account as of January 7, 2022. This discount can be used to make a booking from January 7, 2022 through January 7, 2023 and can be applied towards any sailings through May 31, 2023," Norwegian said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had advised people to avoid cruise travel after launching investigations into onboard cases on more than 90 ships earlier this month.

