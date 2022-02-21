Nothing but sunshine! Perfect beach weather on this Presidents Day

Central Florida has a very warm week ahead.

High pressure is dominating across the region, keeping skies clear and temperatures soaring to the upper-80s by the end of the workweek.

As for today, you can expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low-80s across the interior and upper-70s along our coastal communities. It will be breezy beachside.

If you are planning on watching the SpaceX launch today, it will be a nice day to do so! There is a 90% chance for a go for launch. Temperatures for that launch will be near 70 degrees.

Have you noticed your allergies acting up? The local pollen count is very high this week, keep your tissues handy.

As for the big warm-up. We could see record heat across the interior by Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs are expected to reach anywhere from 87-90 degrees in some locations. Make sure you are staying hydrated during this time and use sunscreen when outdoors.

