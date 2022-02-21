Expand / Collapse search

Nothing but sunshine! Perfect beach weather on this Presidents Day

By FOX 35 News Staff and Allison Gargaro
Updated 6:54AM
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Forecast: February 21, 2022

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida has a very warm week ahead. 

High pressure is dominating across the region, keeping skies clear and temperatures soaring to the upper-80s by the end of the workweek. 

d79d4381-today-high-11.jpg
cfead0a3-tonight-low-10.jpg

As for today, you can expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low-80s across the interior and upper-70s along our coastal communities. It will be breezy beachside. 

If you are planning on watching the SpaceX launch today, it will be a nice day to do so! There is a 90% chance for a go for launch. Temperatures for that launch will be near 70 degrees. 

71b6ac0c-disney-5.jpg
daytona.jpg

Have you noticed your allergies acting up? The local pollen count is very high this week, keep your tissues handy. 

pollen-3.jpg

As for the big warm-up. We could see record heat across the interior by Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs are expected to reach anywhere from 87-90 degrees in some locations. Make sure you are staying hydrated during this time and use sunscreen when outdoors. 

