NTSB: Plane that crashed into Lake Weir was doing loops when it took dive

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report on a plane crash that happened at Lake Weir in August.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that a small plane crash happened on Lake Weir on August 9th. A single-engine Pitts Model 12 crashed into the lake around 1:34 p.m. Two people were said to be traveling on the plane, both of who died.

The victims were later identified as 64-year-old Joseph Hutton and 72-year-old Scott Bingham.

Witnesses of the crash said that they saw someone jump from the plane.

"We seen what looked like a guy jumping out of a plane," said boater Josh Hires.

"His parachute wasn't deployed," added Mandy Hires. "We went over to the site, we looked around for him maybe hoping we could save him, and then we saw him, saw a parachute and pulled over to it and it was him."

The NTSB released a preliminary report on the plane crash on Thursday. It said that the plane was performing an aerobatic flight and it was doing some loops over the lake when it started to take a nose dive towards the water.

A final report is expected to be released soon.

