Officers leave flowers at memorial for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death at Florida home

Three Longwood police officers brought flowers and balloons to a growing memorial outside a home where a four-year-old girl was stabbed to death this week. Her 12-year-old sister was also stabbed and is in critical condition at the hospital. Police say their father is a person of interest in the case.

The memorial is growing among crime scene tape at the home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue. The female officers came by on Friday morning with butterfly balloons and bouquets of flowers for the yet-to-be identified little girl.

According to the Longwood Police Department, the girls 12-year-old sister managed walked to a McDonald's restaurant that was a mile away for help after being stabbed. When officers responded to her home, they found the four-year-old girl dead, who was also stabbed, police said.

The girls' father, Juan Braco Torres, 39, was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds, police said. He has since been named a "person of interest" in the girl's death and the other girl's injuries. In an update on Friday, Longwood Police Sgt. Derek Chenoweth told FOX 35 reporter Amanda McKenzie was told the 12-year-old and Torres are still in critical but stable condition.

"It is incredible that this 12-year-old after being injured in the house was able to walk a mile to summon help. It speaks volumes of what it took to get away from danger," said Sgt. Chenoweth.

Police say the situation appears to be domestic in nature. The girls' mother was not home at the time.