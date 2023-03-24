Officials: 2 more victims found; all are presumed accounted for after West Reading factory explosion

Seven people have been confirmed dead after an explosion at a historic chocolate factory in West Reading Friday night, according to officials, and all victims are presumed to be accounted for. Just one person was rescued from the rubble over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to R.M. Palmer Company on South 2nd Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday for reports of an explosion and a multi-alarm fire.

Authorities said the explosion leveled Building 2 of the facility and caused damage to Building 1. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blast.

Exclusive video from FOX 29's Reading weather camera captured the explosion that sent chunks of debris flying into the air.

Officials stated two people were discovered in the wreckage Sunday evening, bringing the total number of deaths to seven. Leaders noted they are waiting on the coroner’s office for official confirmation.

A day earlier, officials said there was "a sign of hope" after a woman was found alive among the rubble of the deadly blast.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Rubble leftover after a building explosion in Reading. (Credit: FOX 43)

"Someone was found alive in rubble, not knowing if they were going to live or die," West Reading City Council Vice President Philip Wert said. "We found the person, and now they have a second chance."

She was discovered by a rescue dog and pulled from debris on a lower floor of the building after she called to rescue workers, officials revealed. Her condition and identity are not known.

Officials did say a recovery effort is still underway, calling it a "long, long process" as crews continue to carefully remove debris to find the remaining missing people.

"We will not rest until every single person affected by this tragedy has been accounted for," Chief Holben said. "We are fully committed to this task, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that we bring closure to all those involved."

West Reading Borough Mayor Samantha Kaag characterized the search as a "race against time" on Saturday. Twenty-four hours later, the mayor says it's become a "holdout for hope."

A recovery fund has been created by the Berks County Community Foundation and United Way to support those who have lost a loved one, been displaced from their home or employment, or are still waiting on word after the recent tragedy.

The company has set up a hotline to provide support for families. That number is 610-374-5224 extension 539.

"I heard like a loud noise, like a roaring sound, then the house shook," said Liz Soto, who told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that she still hasn't heard from a friend who works inside the factory.

"She went to work, she's confirmed to have gone to work, but we don't know anything about her," Soto said.

To donate to the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund, visit the BCCF website.

An outpouring of support has also been aimed at R.M. Palmer, the historic chocolate company that local leaders say has been an upstanding member and integral partner in the community for decades.

"It's our responsibility to give back to them, because they've given to us," the vice president of the city council said. "And we're on it."

According to the company's website, R.M. Palmer has been in business since 1948 and currently employs more than 850 people with the destroyed building being built in the late 1950s, early 60s.

In a statement on the company's Facebook page, officials said:

"Everyone at RM Palmer is devastated by the tragic events at one of our West Reading facilities and we are focused on supporting our employees and their families. We have lost close friends and colleagues, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all who have been impacted. We are sincerely grateful for the extraordinary efforts of all of the first responders and for the support of our Reading community, which has been home to our business for more than 70 years. We will continue to coordinate closely with local and national agencies to assist in the recovery process.

We are anxious to be in touch with all employees and the families of employees who have been impacted, but the company's email, phones, and other communication systems are down, and therefore we are relying currently on first responders and disaster recovery organizations to provide any available information to impacted families. We will be providing additional information and making contact with employees, impacted families, and the community as soon as possible."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the explosion site Saturday, pledging resources for first responders to continue the rescue effort.

"Our hearts break for the families of those who didn’t come home… We are with you – and my Administration is here to provide all the resources and support West Reading needs."