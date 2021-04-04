Expand / Collapse search

Officials: Deputy used pit maneuver to stop stolen car suspect

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando
(Ocala Police Department)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department helped stop a suspect accused of stealing a car out of Gainesville.

Officers responded to a stolen license plate and tried to stop the vehicle, but officials say the driver drove off and a chase began.

After several attempts to stop the stolen car with stop sticks, investigators say the car got on Interstate 75, northbound.

cda9b4b1-ocala_stolen_vehicle_pursuit_1.jpg

(Ocala Police Department)

With the help of the Marion County Sheriff's Office, officials say the stolen vehicle was successfully stopped when one of Marion County's deputies used a pit maneuver.

Officials say the suspect was detained and taken to the Marion County Jail after being cleared by medical professionals.