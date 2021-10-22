Officials: Florida correctional officer caught selling tobacco products at facility

article

A Lake County correctional officer has been charged for reportedly bringing tobacco products into the detention facility and receiving payment.

During an investigation, Lake County Sheriff's Office undercover detectives say they discovered Officer Alex Webber had been bringing the tobacco products in since approximately July.

"Webber was arrested on October 21 on a warrant charging him with unlawful use of two-way communication device (for using his cell phone to facilitate the transactions) and conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband into a county detention facility for his involvement," the sheriff's office said.

Webber has been employed with the sheriff’s office since 2017. Officials say termination proceedings are now underway.

The investigation was part of an ongoing effort to crack down on illegal items being brought into the Lake County Detention Center.