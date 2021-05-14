Officials: Small plane crashes at Daytona Beach airport

article

Officials say a small aircraft crashed upon landing at Daytona Beach International Airport.

According to officials, the plane - a Cessna 172 - ran off the runway into the grass around 11:35 a.m. on Friday morning.

Two people were on board. One person was taken to the hospital and the other refused transport, officials said.

The crash is not affecting any commercial air traffic and the main runway remains open.

