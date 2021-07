article

Officials say a tree fell on a man in the Conway area of Orlando on Thursday.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, this happened at 4300 Lake Margaret Drive.

Fire Rescue tweeted that the man had ‘no vitals.’ FOX 35 News is working to confirm more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

