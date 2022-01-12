Omicron may reach its peak soon in Florida, experts say

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will give an update Wednesday on the status of COVID-19.

Some experts say omicron cases could start to drop rapidly soon.

At the Orange County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the Office of Emergency Management reports that Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate is at 34.89 percent.

Right now, there are about 300,000 positive cases. Experts say data collected from the county’s wastewater could be a prediction of how the pandemic will move next.

Lines are continuing to back up at testing sites across Central Florida.

Mayor Demings will give the latest COVID numbers on Wednesday. We could find out if there are any plans to add more testing sites in the near future.

