OPD: Man arrested following 'unprovoked attack' on Orlando police officer

An Orlando police officer who was working a crossing guard detail was the victim of an unprovoked attack, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The incident is said to have happened around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of N. John Young Parkway and W. Harwood Street.

"Our preliminary investigations revealed the officer was sitting in his marked patrol vehicle when suddenly a man later identified as James Mossetty began banging on the officer’s car. We can confirm the officer asked for assistance over his radio and exited his patrol vehicle. The man then attacked the officer and a physical fight ensued," said OPD spokesperson Officer Michelle Rogers.

The officer was unable to communicate over his radio as a communication specialist attempted to reach him.

"At that point, our Real Time Crime Center Virtual Detectives instantly accessed the officer's AXON Body Worn camera virtually allowing a stream live back to Orlando Police Headquarters," Rogers explained.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and took Mossetty into custody. As a precaution, the officer was transported to a local hospital where he was for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mosetty was also transported with minor injuries and is being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, hindering communications, and resisting officers with violence.

