Police not ruling out an accident in Orlando teen's shooting death

Orlando police detectives are working to connect the dots as to what happened in the shooting death of a teen. They believe Johnathan Robinson, 17, was killed while filming a music video.

"This kid is one of the kids we helped raise. We love this kid," said Pastor Stovelleo Stovall of God is Able Outreach. "This kid here is someone my wife and I loved. This kid used to run to my wife at the church. She’d give him candy. She’d give him a dollar. She’s hurt."

Chief Orlando Rolon said the call came in around 7:30 Monday night on Sunset Street. He is questioning if the gun may have been a prop in the music video. Right now, they are not ruling out an accident.

"The fact that the video is being shot. A video where firearms are being displayed or used for production of that video. That to me alone is disturbing. There’s no place for that," said Rolon.

Pastor Stovall called Jonathan’s father a brother. He said Mr. Robinson was by his side after his daughter was shot and killed two years ago this week. Now Stovall will be doing the same for him.

"Put the guns down OK. We wouldn’t be having this conversation. Put the guns down," said Stovall.

Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that will help in the investigation.

