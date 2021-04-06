Orange County Convention Center vaccine site reopens portal for appointments

article

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site has reopened its portal for Florida residents 16 years of age and older to register.

All Florida residents 18 and older can receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those 16 and older are allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

RELATED: Orlando FEMA site switches to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

You can register online now at ocfl.net/Vaccine. You do not have to live in Orange County to receive a vaccination there but you must be a Florida resident with a valid form of identification or two bills with a Florida address on them.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.