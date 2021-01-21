Orange County firefighters bring COVID-19 vaccine to seniors 65+

article

Orange County firefighters are now going into senior housing communities, vaccinating residents for COVID-19. The initiative was started last week.

So far, they’ve visited five locations and Orange County Fire Rescue says they’re working to go to 7 other locations over the next couple of weeks. As long as they keep getting the vaccine, the goal is to vaccinate a different senior community every day.

Firefighters have been making the rounds at local senior living communities by passing out flyers and letting people 65 and older know they’re bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to them.

"A lot of these people that live here can’t leave here or physically are unable to," said firefighter Jordan Allen.

A few days later, firefighters come back to administer the vaccine. The fire department partnered with the Department of Health to get the vaccine and get nearly 70 firefighters trained to innoculate people.

"We want to keep any eye on you to make sure you don’t have any allergic reactions."

Battalion Chief Scott Egan says they’ve done over 500 vaccinations so far and are expected to do another 2,000 within the week.

"We’re looking at the centers with the larger numbers of residents about the age of 65 and we’re starting there."

Egan says the vaccines are only for residents and choosing which centers to visit is complex.

"They usually have a clubhouse or a meeting room or some area that we could set up. It has to have areas where they can wait. They can go through the registration process. Get the vaccination, and most importantly, have an observation area."

Orange County Fire Rescue says there’s been an overwhelming response of people wanting them to visit their senior living communities next. They’re stressing for patience, saying this is a huge undertaking and as more vaccines and resources become available, they will get to you.