19-year-old killed, woman hurt in Orange County double shooting: deputies

By Aurielle Eady
Updated  June 18, 2024 9:43am EDT
Deadly double shooting investigation underway in Orange County

FOX 35's Morgan Parrish gives us updates on the deadly double shooting that happened Tuesday morning on Pershing Ave near Goldenrod Road. We know a 19-year-old man is dead and a woman in her 20's is in the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a double shooting in Orange County early Tuesday, according to deputies. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Pershing Avenue near Goldenrod Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s who had been shot. 

Both were taken to a local hospital, where the man died of his injuries, deputies said. 

The woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details about what led to the shooting and whether a suspect was in custody were not immediately released. 

Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing.  