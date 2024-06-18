19-year-old killed, woman hurt in Orange County double shooting: deputies

A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a double shooting in Orange County early Tuesday, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Pershing Avenue near Goldenrod Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s who had been shot.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where the man died of his injuries, deputies said.

The woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details about what led to the shooting and whether a suspect was in custody were not immediately released.

Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing.