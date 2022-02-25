Orange County K-9 deputy Boone dies after battling cancer

article

Rest in peace, K-9 Boone.

The retired Orange County deputy K-9 has passed away after his battle with cancer.

"Our beloved K9 Boone passed away on February 19 after a brave battle with cancer," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Boone, who retired in 2021, was 7-years-old and spent six years working for the sheriff's office, most recently with Master Deputy Allan Darcey.

He was diagnosed with cancer in November 2020 and continued to work while receiving treatment.

"Over the years, K9 Boone was deployed on countless tracks and had many successes, locating missing persons and felony suspects alike."

According to the sheriff's office, a new tumor emerged last summer and it was not able to be treated.

"Thank you for your service, K9 Boone. You will never be forgotten."

