Orange County: Tourism tax dollars 2,000-percent higher than last year

Central Florida's tourism industry is slowly bouncing back.

In Orange County, officials say tourism tax dollars are an astounding 2,000-percent higher than this time last year. All that money is coming from people booking hotel and resort stays.

Many of the people staying in those hotels and resorts head to Orlando's attractions area on International Drive.

Orange County comptroller Phil Diamond says the county has spent about $7.2 million in TDT reserve money to make up for pre-pandemic shortfalls. That money goes to funding obligations for things like Visit Orlando, the convention center, and the history center.

Diamond says since April of last year, the county has had to use $145 million of its reserves.

