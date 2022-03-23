Orlando couple to blast off on Blue Origin's 4th suborbital human flight

A Central Florida couple is gearing up to go to space!

On Thursday, Sharon Hagle, CEO of SpaceKids Global, and her husband Marc Hagle, president and CEO of Tricor International, will be part of a 6-person crew taking an 11-minute Blue Origin space flight as part of the New Shepard program.

The flight will take the crew 62 miles above Earth. Liftoff is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. ET. You can watch the flight in the player above.

The crew includes Party America CEO Marty Allen, teacher and entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, Commercial Space Technologies President Dr. George Nield and Blue Origin chief architect of its suborbital rocket, Gary Lai. Lai replaces ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Pete Davidson after he dropped out of the voyage.

This is the company’s fourth human flight and 20th flight overall for the New Shepard program.

Passengers of the automated capsule soar to an altitude of 66 miles, feeling a few minutes of weightlessness before parachuting into the desert.

Liftoff is scheduled for March 29 from Blue Origin's launch complex near Van Horn, Texas, and will be streamed live.

Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon six years before Blue Origin, was on his company’s debut launch in July. The second, in October, included William Shatner — Captain James Kirk of TV’s original "Star Trek." The late Leonard Nimoy’s daughter sent up a necklace with a "Vulcan Salute" charm on the Oct. 13 flight in honor of the show’s original Mr. Spock.

Private U.S. companies had a multitude of launches in 2021, signaling the year of space tourism finally taking off. Virgin Galactic kicked it off in July, sending up its billionaire founder, Richard Branson, followed by Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

So many are flying that the Federal Aviation Administration announced in December it will no longer designate who is a commercial astronaut or give out wings.

