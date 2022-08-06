Orlando, FL weekend weather: Hot and steamy with low rain chances at beaches

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 91 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

The summer heat and humidity continues this weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s inland, touch cooler along the beaches. Rain chances will return in the afternoon, but more likely inland than near the beaches which should remain mostly dry this weekend.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

We have another hot and humid day at the theme parks. Afternoon highs will reach the low-mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and keep your eyes on the sky this afternoon. There is a chance of a few storms this afternoon. A strong east coast sea breeze should move these storms along so that will help you get back on those coasters.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches are looking mainly dry this weekend. A few passing showers are possible in the morning, but they shouldn't ruin your beach plans. Rain chances come in at 20% or less through the day. Surf continues in the 1-2' range as a small, Southeast trade swell dribbles in. Rip current risk is moderate. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Rain chances will rise into next week with the best chance of rain inland. Temperatures rise by midweek. Tropics are still mostly quiet. However, a tropical wave is given a 20% of development off the west coast of Africa. Saharan Dust continues to make it difficult for further development.



