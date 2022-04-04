Expand / Collapse search

Orlando FreeFall death: State hires forensic team to investigate after teen falls from ride

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:24AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando FreeFall death: State hires forensic team to investigate after teen falls to his death

Crews from the South Florida Department of Agriculture will be at ICON Park on Monday to investigate the Orlando FreeFall ride where a teen fell from the attraction and died.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews from the Florida Department of Agriculture will be on site at ICON Park on Monday. The state has hired a forensic team to investigate the Orlando FreeFall ride after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died when he fell from the attraction on March 24.

The owners say they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Orlando Free Fall ICON Park death3

In addition to the state forensic team, the family of Tyre has their own attorneys going forward with an investigation. Their attorney, Michael Haggard, claims there are design issues with the ride as well as a lack of seatbelts, warning signs regarding the weight limit and scales. 

RELATED: Orlando FreeFall ride death: Video shows Tyre Sampson in seat moments before falling

"We’ve talked to several witnesses who have been on that ride, complained about the harnesses that night to several weeks prior," their lawyer said. 

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried gives update on Orlando FreeFall death investigation

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried held a news conference on Friday to discuss the next steps in the investigation into the death of a teenager on the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park.

On Friday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried promised a "complete and thorough investigation" into the tragedy, but also emphasized that her agency would not jump to any conclusions until that investigation was completed and the report is released.

RELATED: Orlando FreeFall ride death: $20 belt may have saved teen's life, expert says

"We are fully committed to finding out what happened, so we can better prevent such tragedies from happening in the future – and that’s why we will not be jumping to any conclusions before the information is provided to us, and we know all the facts," she said at a Friday afternoon press conference. 

The family's attorney says they will do everything they can to get justice for Tyre and his family and ensure this never happens again.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines. 


 