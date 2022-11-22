Orlando FreeFall rider death: Florida leaders to release new information on push to step up rider safety

The owner of the Orlando FreeFall will be the subject of discussion in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday. Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried will offer new information in the department's administrative complaint against the Slingshot Group.

Fried has been pushing to improve ride safety after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from the drop tower ride in March. Fried is expected to release the new information around 1 p.m. Tuesday. We will also learn about plans to step up ride safety.

Sampson's autopsy revealed the teen was nearly 100 pounds over the ride's weight limit and according to an earlier state investigation, operators made manual adjustments in order to seat him. Last month, the operators of the Orlando FreeFall at Icon Park said they would tear down the ride, but the state said that can't happen until they finish their investigation.

Tyre’s father, Yarnell, told FOX 35 he was happy the ride was coming down.

"I left it in God’s hands. It’s not a victory for me, it’s a victory for him because he used me as a vessel."

State Senator Geraldine Thompson is expected to join Fried in Tallahassee when they announce the administrative complaint against the Slingshot Group. The CEO of the group has said a scholarship will be created in Sampson's name.

