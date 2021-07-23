Orlando man wins $21 million on lucky quick pick ticket

article

A very lucky Orlando man will be living the good life after winning the $21.25 million Florida Lottery jackpot.

Jose Calderon, 55, claimed the prize from the drawing held on July 14.

Calderon made the exciting trip to Tallahassee accompanied by his family.

"My parents have worked hard their entire lives," Calderon's daughter said. "This win will allow them to slow down and really enjoy everything life has to offer."

Calderon chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $16,473,377. He purchased his winning quick pick ticket from Casselberry Meat and Produce, located at 2655 South U.S. Highway 17-92.

The next FLORIDA LOTTO drawing will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:15 p.m. ET. The jackpot is $1.75 million jackpot.

