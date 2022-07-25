Woman seen being dragged, left for dead along Orlando road identified

article

A woman that was reportedly seen being dragged by a man and left dead on the side of an Orlando road last month was identified by police Monday as Felicia Gaud.

The Orlando Police Department has been investigating the case since June 20, when they received a report of the suspicious incident that happened near the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard.

OPD released a sketch of the 34-year-old woman and photos of items that belonged to her, such as a watch and earrings, in hopes that the community could help identify her.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

It's unclear how the woman died, and it's unknown at this time if police have information regarding a potential suspect.

Detectives continue to seek any information that could help in the death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 321-235-5300 or the anonymous tip line, Crimeline, at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS (8477).