Orlando police looking for man who attacked, sexually assaulted woman riding bike at park

Orlando police have released a sketch of a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman who was riding her bike through a park in May.

The woman told police that she was on her bike and riding through Signal Hill Park on May 20 when a man – who identified himself as "Marcus" – walked up to her, took her bike into the woods, and then attacked her.

He was last seen riding away on a light blue mountain ride, police said. He was shirtless and wearing black shoes and pants. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder and is believed to be in his late teens or early twenties, police said.

Suspect sketch released by Orlando Police Department. (FOX 35 Orlando)

Those who live near the park say it's a popular park. It's near an elementary school, so many young children go there. "It really blows my mind, to be honest with you," one man told FOX 35. He did not want to be identified. "I would hope whoever did do this had a thought process to know that they have female family members and relatives and everything so it’s kind of messed up for them to do something like that."

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call 911 or Crimeline, at 800-423-8477 (TIPS). A reward of up to $1,0000 is being offered.