Orlando police say teen, mother killed by father in murder-suicide

Orlando police are investigating after they say a father killed his wife and their 16-year-old daughter before killing himself.

Officers responded to the Residences at Villa Medici Condos on Conroy Road near the Mall at Millenia on Thursday morning after receiving a call from a concerned woman requesting a well-being check for her cousin.

During an update on Friday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said they saw what appeared to be a body when they looked through the window, so they forced open the door.

"Once the officers arrived at the condo, they found two women, a 48-year-old and a 16-year-old, and a man, 53, dead inside the condominium," police said. "So far, this appears to be a murder/suicide."

Chief Rolon says he believes the wife may have been a victim of domestic violence, stating that the father restricted her access to contacting family in Spain for many years.

The suspect reportedly moved his wife to the United States unexpectedly before their daughter was born.

The father, mother, and daughter reportedly moved from New Jersey to Orlando, which their other family members were reportedly unaware of.

"He was so controlling the family didn't know where the victim was," Chief Rolon said. Rolon says her family overseas did their own investigation to find them.

The mother was an employee of the Bravo Supermarket. The teen was a student at Dr. Phillips High School. Grief counselors have been made available.

Officers made a plea with the community that if anyone is suffering from domestic abuse, to reach out for help.

