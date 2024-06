Check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery said a Publix store located at 3400 Avalon Park East Boulevard in Orlando sold a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $131, 515.02.

The winning numbers drawn on the evening of Saturday, June 8, were 1, 6,13,25 and 31.

The lucky ticketholder can claim their prize in person via walk-in or by appointment at any Florida Lottery District Office, or by mail.