Orlando rescue says Petal the dog is improving, gets 80's-style photo shoot

We've got a great ‘pup-date’ on Petal the poodle!

The elderly dog that was found hogtied in a plastic bag with her mouth taped shut is feeling much better as she continues to make a slow recovery.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida posted new photos of Petal on Friday from East Orlando Animal Hospital where she is receiving care.

"Petal is feeling much better and does not exhibit any signs of discomfort," the rescue said. "She tends to have an unfocused look because she is deaf and blind so she uses her sense of smell for guidance. It’s difficult to get her to look directly at the camera as her nose tends to be down to help her sniff her way around."

Petal was looking fancy with a little bow on her ear!

The adorable little girl also participated in a special photo shoot to celebrate National School Picture Day this week. Petal and her friends all posed for school photos – with the 80's-style laser beams in the background!

Her new photos are a complete turnaround from what the rescue saw weeks ago when Petal was found in Orlando.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue

Back in June, a good Samaritan found her dumped in a plastic bag, hogtied with her mouth duct-taped shut, and ‘near death.’ The rescue says her eyes were matted shut and she was emaciated, dehydrated, and weak. They weren't sure how long she would survive.

The person who left Petal to die has not been found. The rescue is asking for anonymous tips to be sent to JusticeForPetal@gmail.com.

