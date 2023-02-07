Orlando weather: Toasty week before next cold front moves into Central Florida

Today's high: 76 degrees

Tonight's low: 55 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have a nice Tuesday ahead. Skies will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-70s across the coastal areas and near 76 inland areas. Warming temperatures continue over the next several days ahead of an advancing cold front.

BEACHES:

Skies will slowly clear by this afternoon with mild temperatures. Surf will reach 2-3 feet as some ENE swell courses into the surf zone.

Moderate risk for rip currents. Local winds will be out of the East around 5-15mph. The UV Index remains high, so don't forget to reapply sunscreen.

THEME PARKS:

A nice day at the theme parks! Highs warm to near 76 degrees with mixed skies, stays dry. A hat and sunglasses will be needed this afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

Fair weather returns through the middle of the week. Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-upper 70s to around 80 through Wednesday.

| DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP |

Our next rain chance arrives with a late week front that could bring afternoon showers and storms by Thursday and Friday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Could be a few stronger storms in North Florida on Friday. Rain chances remain at 40% at this time. Cooler weather arrives this weekend, so make sure you keep your jackets handy.