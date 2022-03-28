Toasty and sunny ahead of potentially strong storms in Central Florida mid-week

The trend of great weekend weather will move into the start of the new work week on this Monday.

Plentiful sunshine and toasty temps will be the name of the game as high pressure dominates the local skies. High temps for the afternoon will settle around the 80+degree mark in most locations.

If you're in town for Spring Break and perhaps visiting Central Florida's beaches or theme parks, you just can't go wrong! Humidity is still relatively low with an outdoor comfort index around 7 out of 10.

Tonight, there could be a few areas of patchy fog. Otherwise, it'll remain cool, dry and quiet.

High pressure will move out into the Atlantic around midweek with winds wrapping around to the south in response. The southerly flow will warm things up in a big way with area highs inland heading for the 90-degree mark. It's during this time that a front draws closer to the area.

The front will spawn some potentially strong storms over the Gulf south on Wednesday with some of the storms expanding into Florida by Thursday.

Storms risk will be rising locally by the end of this week so stay tuned for any FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAYS that could be issued then."

