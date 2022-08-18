Orlando weather forecast: Lightning storms expected across the area

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 93 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Afternoon highs will soar to the 90s across central Florida. Storm coverage is on the rise this afternoon/ evening all thanks to the sea breeze storms. The west coast sea breeze will dominate, so storm movement will be from west to east across the peninsula. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds (50+ mph) will be the main weather threats. Some storms may be strong, so make sure you stay weather aware.

| DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP |

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Another muggy day with storms through the afternoon hours. Rain could be very heavy at times so watch that radar! When thunder roars, go indoors. Highs will climb to the mid-90s so make sure you stay hydrated.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

There is a low risk for rip currents and waves of 1-2 feet at all east coast beach today. Lightning and heavy rain will be the main weather hazards this afternoon/ evening with any thunderstorms. Highest coverage will be between 5-7 p.m.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Storm coverage remains high across the Florida peninsula through the end of the work week. Temperatures will also be on the rise to the mid-90s, so stay hydrated for any outdoor plans that you have. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the live radar on your cell phone.

TROPICS:

There is a tropical wave is located near the coast of Belize is forecast to move over Central America over the next few days and then emerge into the Bay of Campeche. There is a low chance for further development this weekend in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching conditions closely.



