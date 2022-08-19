Orlando weather forecast: Strong storms to kick off weekend in Central Florida

WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY IN ORLANDO:

Today's high: 95 degrees

Tonight’s low: 78 degrees

Rain: 60% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns: Lightning storms with torrential rain will be popping up after lunch with frequent lightning and one or two could be severe with gusty winds over 60 mph. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 4pm-7pm. Storms will track east and have no trouble reaching the beaches.

Beaches:

There will be a 60% chance for afternoon storms at the beaches. Waves 2-3 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. Lightning will be a danger between 4pm-9pm. Winds southwesterly offshore in the morning, shifting to a sea breeze southeast, onshore wind at 15mph.

Extended outlook:

Remaining very muggy with isolated storms this weekend followed by numerous storms next week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App!

Tracking the tropics:

A tropical wave in the western Caribbean Sea off Belize is expected to drift northwest toward the Bay of Campeche and could become a tropical depression today or tomorrow. There's a medium (40%) chance of that happening. No threats to Florida as the circulation would likely drift into Mexico or Texas.