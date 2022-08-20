Orlando weather forecast: More storms to fire up across Central Florida, even more rain next week

WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY IN ORLANDO:

Today's high: 94 degrees

Tonight’s low: 76 degrees

Rain:

50% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Storms that develop will be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours and frequent lightning. Strong winds and localized flooding will also be possible. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 4pm-7pm. The best storm chances will stay inland with beaches expected to be drier. Watch FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette break down where and when the rain will hit in the player above.

BEACHES:

There will be a 20 to 30% chance for afternoon storms at the beaches. Waves 1-2 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. Lightning will be a danger between 4pm-7pm.

RELATED: Chances increase for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four to become next named storm

Winds south in the morning, shifting to a sea breeze southeast, onshore wind at 10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Even better storm chances return next week with an increase in tropical moisture expected. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App!

TROPICS:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four remains in the Bay of Campeche. It could become a weak tropical storm, but it is running out of time before moving into South Texas and NW Mexico. Another tropical wave has a 10% of development coming off the West Africa coast.