Orlando weather forecast: More storms expected in Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

It's another hot, humid day for the area. Highs hit near 94 inland and it will be a touch cooler along the beaches. Rain chances return to the area after 2-3pm as showers and storms develop. Heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. Like we've seen over the last few days, storms having been briefly pulsing up to severe levels.

While we are not marked for severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center, sometimes our Florida weather has a mind of its own. Stay weather aware today and make sure to download our amazing FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

We have another hot and humid day at the theme parks. Rain chances will be at 60% near 95 degrees. Some of the stronger storms will produce a lot of rain in a short amount of time, lightning strikes and perhaps some small hail. Park visitors should seek shelter if threatening skies approach.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches see dry weather for much of this Wednesday. Highs on the sand rise close to 90 degrees. Rain chances come in at 20% or so with the window of opportunity from 11am to 2pm.

Surf continues in the 1-2' range as a little swell from the East slides into the local beaches. Rip current risk hold at a moderate level.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Drier air lurking east of the state slides in late tonight through tomorrow. Rain chances decrease a bit for Thursday. Moisture then increases again late week and into the weekend as an upper level low twirls across Florida from the Atlantic.

Rain chances return to the 60%+ range for the afternoon hours during this time. The tropics still silent with storm formation not expected for the next 5 days.