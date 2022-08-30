Orlando weather forecast: Lightning storms to roll through Central Florida on Tuesday

Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight' low: 76 degrees

Rain:

70% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

Tropical moisture will lead to more afternoon storms today. Scattered storms will be possible around 2 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The best coverage will be along and west of I-95 at 70%. When thunder roars, go indoors.

BEACHES:

There will be a 60% chance for afternoon showers/storms at the beaches primarily by mid afternoon. There is a low risk for rip currents. Surf at 1-2 ft, around knee high. Lightning will be a possible danger as storms drift back towards the coast in the evening.

THEME PARKS:

Hot and humid conditions with numerous afternoon storms. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Plan for rain delays on fireworks and outdoor activities. Best chance for rain between 3pm-8pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain chances remain high into the rest of the week. Localized flooding possible, so when you see water in the roadway make sure to turn around. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App!

TROPICS:

NHC is currently watching two tropical waves. The tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic has been given an 80% chance for further development. No threat to Florida at the moment.

There is a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa, could become a short-lived tropical depres