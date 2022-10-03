Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful fall temperatures in Central Florida Monday

Today's high: 82 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees | Rain: 0%

Main weather concerns: Another dry, mostly sunny day for the area. Temps are comfy, rain free for now. Flood issues continue on the middle St. Johns River through midweek above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor.

BEACHES

Beach conditions look decent today and certainly compared to the battering the beach front took during IAN. Plenty of sun will mix with passing clouds this afternoon. Expect breezy winds from the North at 10-20mph. Highs hit near 80 or so, very comfortable overall.

THEME PARKS

Expect dry skies and warm temps in the low mid-80s during the day, comfy 60s at night. Sunshine prevails mixing with clouds at times.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

The extended outlook for Central Florida weather looks great. Dry skies and sunshine can be expected. Another front Tuesday will reinforce dry and cooler air over FL. Highs temps remain in the low-mid 80s and lows continue in the 60s. Could be a few showers over the Eastern Peninsula as a weak front moves through tomorrow, rain chances then are at 20% or less.

TROPICS

Ian's remnants keeps rainy weather over the Northeast. Meanwhile, the Atlantic basin looks fairly quiet. 2 disturbances are being watches currently.

None of which pose a danger to Florida at this time. We're tracking for you.