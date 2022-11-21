Orlando Weather Forecast: Central Florida sees another day of cloudy skies, showers Monday

What's the temperature today in the Orlando area?

Today's high: 72 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Will it rain in the Orlando area today?

Rain: 40% scattered showers

Main weather concerns: We have another day of mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Most of the showers will stay across the Orlando metro and south, skies look to remain mostly dry in north central Florida. Highs will reach the low-70s by this afternoon.

What is the weather like at Brevard and Volusia County beaches?

It is not a great beach day. It will be mostly cloudy with breezy northeasterly winds. Waves will be choppy and large with surf up to 5 feet. Rip current risk is high, and it is not recommended to enter the surf.

How will the weather be at Disney World, Universal Orlando and Seaworld today?

Gloomy skies prevail today with on and off showers possible at the parks today so don't forget a rain jacket! Highs warm to the low-70s with a few northeasterly breezes.

What is the Thanksgiving forecast in Central Florida?

An active weather pattern will continue to begin Thanksgiving week. A few showers are possible today, but will return Tuesday and extend through Wednesday.

Some areas could see enough rain to cause localized flooding issues, especially along our east coast. Thanksgiving is Thursday, and skies look to clear by then and bring slightly warmer air. Temperatures return to the 70s this week.

Any tropical activity in the Atlantic?

The tropics are quiet with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.