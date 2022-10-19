Orlando weather forecast: Coldest air of the season moves into Central Florida: How long it will last

Today's high: 69 degrees

Tonight's low: 50 degrees

Rain: NONE

No weather concerns today unless you don't like beautiful weather! Gradual clearing, gusty Northerly breezes and rather cool temps will greet all of Central Florida today. Highs hit in the upper 60s. Gusty winds from the North-Northwest at 15-20+mph. Rain chances are at ZERO.

Low tonight drop into the 40s and 50s near Orlando and the surrounding areas, colder in the North Central counties though. 30s likely there with frost advisories in play for FOX 51 country Thursday morning from 4am-9am.

BEACHES:

Local beaches are nice today overall, just a bit wind blown at times. Sunshine gradually returns and high temps peg out anywhere from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rip current risk remains at a moderate level and surf is in the 1-2' range as a sloppy Northerly wind swell develops.

THEME PARKS:

Great day for the attractions and local theme parks. Sunshine will gradually phase in. Temps comfy, likely topping out in the upper 60s. Winds will trend breezy with some strong gusts at times. Dry conditions all day long. Enjoy this beautiful Wednesday!

OUTLOOK:

Expect sunshine to remain the cornerstone of Central Florida weather over the next several days. Temps will warm back into the comfy low-80s by the weekend, skies dry over the long haul.

TROPICS:

No tropical activity is expected in the next five days. Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more on the tropics!