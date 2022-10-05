Orlando weather forecast: Comfortable weather during the day, cooler temperatures at night

Today's high: 82 degrees

Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Rain: 0%

Main weather concerns:

Wow! It's another great weather day for the area. Lots of sunshine and comfortable warmth in all locations. Highs camp out in the lower 80s, perhaps some upper 70s around Palm Coast and Daytona Beach.Flood issues continue on the middle St. Johns River through late week above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor.

BEACHES:

The beaches will feature lighter winds compared to yesterday. Highs reside in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rip current risk remains elevated. Surf is in the 2-3' range in a mix of swell. Surf temps are in the upper 70s. Skies remain dry.

OUTLOOK:

The extended outlook for Central Florida weather looks great. Dry skies and sunshine can be expected at most times. Longer term forecast call for a few showers around by late weekend into early next week.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM continues tracking to distant Tropical Depression #12 and a disturbance approaching the Windward Islands. Disturbance 1 will approach the Eastern Caribbean Islands this weekend with HIGH chances for development.

This feature looks to stay over the Southern Caribbean longer term, heading closer to Central America. Depression #12 is no threat to any land areas.

