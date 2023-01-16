Orlando Weather Forecast: Freezing temperatures and plenty of sunshine in Central Florida

Today's high: 67 degrees

Tonight's low: 44 degrees

Main weather concerns: After a very chilly start to the day, temperatures will remain cool Monday with highs mostly in the mid-upper 60s. Sunshine rules the skies, breezes light. Lows tonight/tomorrow AM not as cold, generally in the mid-40s near Orlando, upper 30s Northern Counties.

BEACHES: Another cool day at the beach with highs warming to near 65 at the warmest. Winds will be light, Surf rolls in at 3-4' in Long Period NE groundswell. Surf look pretty fun! Water temps low-mid 60s Northern beaches, upper 60s South of the Cape. Moderate-high rip current risk.

THEME PARKS: Chilly start expected at the attractions, plenty of sun warms things up for the PM with upper 60s. Nice day for the attractions.

OUTLOOK: A gradual warming trend is under way with highs returning to the 60s Monday, 70s Tuesday and even near 80 for many areas by Wednesday through late week.

Lows will still be cool early in the week with temperatures in the 40s. Rain chances remain limited this week thanks to high pressure and sunny skies.

We could see a few showers return by Saturday, but odds are lower as of now.