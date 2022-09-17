Orlando weather forecast: Downpours continue in Central Florida this weekend

Today's high: 86 degrees

Tonight' low: 73 degrees

Rain: 70% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

Clouds linger over Central Florida thanks to yesterday's rainy weather. Highs will actually mostly be in the upper 80s today with more rain in the forecast. Showers and storms return-mainly after 2pm for most locations. Best chances will be south of I-4.

The main storm threats include heavy rain, gusty winds and plenty of lightning strikes. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.

BEACHES:

Muggy and cloudy along the beaches. Stay weather aware this afternoon/evening for AM + PM storms containing lightning. Rain chances peak around 60%. There is a moderate rip current risk at all east coast beaches through this weekend. Surf is in the 1-2' range.

THEME PARKS:

Humid through this weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Best chance for rain between 3pm-8pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain chances will remain high with the same pattern in places through at least Tuesday. Keep your umbrella handy this week. A northeast wind could bring drier weather by mid week with T.S. Fiona in the western Atlantic.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm FIONA is located over the eastern Caribbean and will bring impacts to the islands there. Increasing winds and big tropical rains will overspread the islands this weekend.

Our EXCLUSIVE FOX MODEL is very much inline with the current FIONA forecast from the NHC. Tracking has FIONA intensifying to a weak hurricane in between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic by late this weekend. From there our FOX MODEL takes the system closer to the Bahamas-Southeast of Florida.

Most of the hurricane models take the system through the Southern Bahamas and East of Florida. You can depend on the FOX 35 STORM TEAM when it comes to tracking the tropics.

Our FOX MODEL updates through the day and as those updates come in, we will share the latest with you!