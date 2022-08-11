Orlando weather forecast: High heat with rainy weekend ahead

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 95 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

We have a hot and humid Thursday across Central Florida. Area highs are expected to reach the mid- 90s with heat index values in the 100-105 degree range. The sea breezes will be active this afternoon/ evening. Rain chances remain at 30% coverage along the Atlantic beaches, and rise to 50% across the interior. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the main weather hazards – typical for this time of year.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

If you head to the theme parks today, it will be hot with highs in the mid- 90s. Scattered showers and storms could develop between 3-7pm at the attractions. Lightning will be the main threat. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Rain chances at the beaches today will be at 30% or less with highs reaching the upper-80s on the sand. Rip current risk is low to moderate.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A pattern change occurs this weekend as a front stages to our north. Rain chances will develop on the west side of the Florida peninsula during this time and move east. This pattern will bring more rain to the Atlantic beaches. With an increase in rain, afternoon highs this weekend will remain in the low-90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Atlantic Easterly wave off the west side of Africa now has a very low chance for further development as it runs into an unfavorable environment. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to not only track the tropics, but also the afternoon/ evening showers and storms.