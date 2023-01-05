Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Some rain before next cold front drops temperatures in Central Florida

By Allison Gargaro
Central Florida weather forecast: January 5, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 76 degrees
Tonight's low: 52 degrees

Main weather concerns:
The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking our latest cold front sweep across the Florida peninsula today. 

A few showers are possible through 3 p.m. Afternoon highs reach the widespread mid-70s. Skies will clear overnight with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

BEACHES:
It will be a cloudy start to the day at the beaches with the chance for isolated showers through the early afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid-70s with cooler overnight lows. The rip current risk is low and surf height at around 2 feet.

THEME PARKS:
Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few showers possible at the parks until 3pm. Highs will be in the mid-70s this afternoon, then cooler air will usher in overnight.

OUTLOOK:
Cooler, more seasonable weather will return heading this weekend as our latest cold front moves south. 

Afternoon highs on Friday reach the upper-60s with wake up temperatures near 50 degrees, cooler on Saturday morning in the upper-40s. We have a great weekend ahead, skies remain dry. 
 