Tropical downpours to bring heavy rainfall, storms to Florida this week

After a scorcher of a weekend, we have only one more day of the 90s to contend with before a big pattern change unfolds across Central Florida.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Once we factor in humidity levels, heat indices will be back in the triple-digit range, too. Be sure to stay cool, hydrated, and to take plenty of breaks in the air conditioning if you're planning on being outdoors this today.

Rain and storm chances will be on the rise as well this afternoon. By roughly 2 to 3 p.m., the radar will begin to light up with isolated downpours.

These gradually will grow heavier and become more scattered by 4 to 5 p.m. Those with the best chances of seeing rain and storms will be areas mainly south and east of the I-4 corridor.

Looking ahead, daily shower and thunderstorm chances are in store for this week across Central Florida. With tropical moisture at play, this means a lot of much-needed rain is on the way, which hopefully will help reduce and lessen drought conditions throughout the state.

A low pressure system looks likely to bring a surge of tropical moisture into the Gulf of Mexico and spread to Florida. Tropical downpours will be likely each day with increased potential for some flooding by the end of the week.

Models are coming together on where the highest rain totals, but for now a range of 2-6" seems like the sweet spot in Central Florida.

A few isolated spots could see higher totals, especially for areas south of Orlando. We'll see a big change in temperatures this week as well. After today, highs will struggle to make it out of the 80s, with most days topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

