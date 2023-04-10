Today's high: 76 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Main weather concerns: Looks like a windy and at times, wet day for the area. Expect a mixed sky and passing showers blowing in from the Atlantic all day.

Rain will be "hit or miss", so raining one moment and not the next. Rain chances are in the 60-70% range, highest along the Flagler and Volusia County coastal areas.

Gusty winds will also be at play today and a wind advisory is in effect for the Coastal Counties until 10pm tonight. Gusts could approach 35+mph. Dangerous, battering surf, rip currents and beach erosion will all be issues.

BEACHES: Awful weather along the beaches today. Gusty winds, passing rain and very dangerous surf zone conditions. Wind Advisories are in effect until 10pm tonight at all area beach fronts.

Beach areas compromised by Hurricanes IAN and NICOLE will be especially at risk with the lack of dunes and seawalls. Tides will be rising high all morning, reaching a peak around 12pm today.

THEME PARKS: A cloudy day at the park with a gusty breeze. High will rise into the mid-70s, rain chances stand near 60% as showers blow by in the gusty breeze.

OUTLOOK: Rain chances ease a bit as we approach mid-week, only to increase again by late week. Low pressure will be lurking in the Gulf of Mexico during this time.

Rain chances respond with an increase for Thursday and Friday, decreasing a bit by the weekend. Strong storms are not expected, just some additional beneficial rain.