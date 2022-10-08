Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather forecast: Mostly dry and sunny weekend weather for Central Florida

By Ian Cassette
Weather Forecast: October 8, 2022

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has the forecast.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Today's high: 86 degrees
Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Rain: 0%

Main weather concerns:

More excellent weather this weekend across Central Florida. Lots of sunshine, dry skies and a light north breeze continues for all areas. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. 

Flood issues continue on the middle for the St. Johns River this weekend above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor. Though a few spots will crest today and begin the slow drop.

BEACHES:

The beaches will have beautiful clear skies and light onshore winds. Highs will reach the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Rip current risk remains moderate. Surf is in the 2-3' range in a mix of swell. Surf temps are in the upper 70s. Don't forget your sunscreen. Enjoy!

THEME PARKS:

Hard to beat weather if you are heading to the parks this weekend! Sunshine and dry skies prevail with highs in the mid-80s. Pack you hat, sunglasses and plenty of water.

OUTLOOK:

Changes are on the way after this weekend. A slow increase in tropical moisture will begin early next week.

Showers will return midweek with a few storms ahead of a late week front. Humidity will also be on the rise so enjoy this weather while you can!

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Julia is set to become a hurricane this afternoon and head west towards Central America. Damaging winds and heavy flooding will result as the system impacts land in the coming days. 

Outside of this system, the tropics remain quite overall. 
 