Orlando weather forecast: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 40s, 50s in Central Florida

Today's high: 81 degrees

Tonight's low: 53 degrees

Rain: 20% near Orlando-40% South of the Metro

Main weather concerns:

Rain chances dry up today mainly from Orlando North, coverage there hold at 20% or less. Higher chances exist South of Orlando and over to the Space Coast at 40% or so. Could be a few stronger storms over South Osceola County into far Southern Brevard County, window of opportunity to see this would be brief if at all.

BEACHES:

Beaches North of Brevard County will see mainly dry conditions with lots of clouds. North-Northwest breezes will also increase a bit. The Brevard beaches could see some passing showers mainly after 10am today. Winds could trend a bit gusty at times from the North as the cool front kicks through. Rip current risk is moderate, surf looks beat at around knee high.

THEME PARKS:

Theme parks will feature lots of clouds today and highs near 81. An isolated shower is possible but chances are very low at 20% or less.

OUTLOOK:

Colder air will slip into the area tonight, skies will gradually clear out. Lows fall into the 50s near Orlando, low-mid 40s up in North Florida. Temps hold in a very comfy range as we head into and through the coming weekend. Rain chances are at zero during this time.

TROPICS:

No tropical activity is expected in the next five days. Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more on the tropics!

