Orlando weather forecast: Cool start kicks off picture perfect weekend in Central Florida

Today's high: 78 degrees

Tonight's low: 58 degrees

Rain: NONE

Main weather concerns:

We have a fabulous Friday ahead! Mostly sunny skies will dominate with afternoon highs in the mid to high-70s across the area. Rain chances are low today through the at least the end of the weekend. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s near Orlando and the surrounding areas.

BEACHES:

If you are heading to the beach today, it will be nice overall, just a few breezes at times. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with high temps in the 70s. Rip current risk remains moderate today and surf is around 3'. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:

We have a great weather weekend at the attractions and local theme parks. Sunshine will dominate with comfortable temperatures topping out in the high-70s. Dry conditions are expected all day and all weekend long. Enjoy this beautiful weather and don't forget your sunscreen!

OUTLOOK:

Sunshine, comfortable temperatures and dry weather is expected to end your work week and through the weekend across Central Florida. Enjoy this lovely weather!

TROPICS:

No tropical activity is expected in the next five days. Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more on the tropics!



